U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 12, 2019 Data Visualization Tool for Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes The U.S. Census Bureau released an update to Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) Explorer.

11/12/2019 | 09:30pm EST

NOV. 12, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau released an update to Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) Explorer, a data visualization tool providing easy access to employment and earnings outcomes for college graduates based on the industries they enter after receiving their degrees. The PSEO pilot research program is being conducted in cooperation with higher education institutional systems to examine labor market outcomes of post-secondary graduates.

PSEO Explorer now features employment flows tabulations, which explore flows from institutions and degrees to the industries and geographies where graduates are employed. Tabulations on earnings outcomes compare data for different degree types by institution and years postgrad using grouped bar charts. Statistics will be updated for future graduation cohorts as they become available.

The Census Bureau is working to add higher education institution systems to the database.

Outputs from these tabulations are released directly to the public. For more information, visit PSEO or America Counts on census.gov.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 02:29:00 UTC
