Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 15, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Statement on State Data Sharing Agreements For years, the U.S. Census Bureau has regularly entered into agreements to receive administrative records from many federal, state and local governments.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 11:43pm BST

OCT. 15, 2019 - For years, the U.S. Census Bureau has regularly entered into agreements to receive administrative records from many federal, state and local governments to provide quality statistics to the American public.

Longstanding Federal law (Title 13, Section 6) authorizes and directs the Census Bureau to reuse existing data collected by other federal agencies and state, tribal or local governments, as well as private organizations. Using information previously collected by other organizations saves taxpayers money and reduces the burden on the public, while still allowing the Census Bureau to deliver high-quality data products.

Since the early 2000s, the Census Bureau has researched the use of state administrative records to supplement or improve the quality and coverage of Census Bureau surveys. In 2016, the Census Bureau requested the use of state administrative records that include information such as date of birth, address, race, Hispanic origin and citizenship status for the 2020 Census and ongoing Census Bureau surveys, including the American Community Survey. Recently, the Census Bureau expanded this request to the states to include driver's license administrate records surrounding the Executive Order on increasing the use of administrative records for the 2020 Census.

As part of routine work, the Census Bureau enters into voluntary data sharing agreements with many state agencies that maintain administrative records on a variety of programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

When the Census Bureau receives the records, they are stripped of all personal identifiable information and are used for statistical purposes only while remaining strictly protected under Title 13. By law, the Census Bureau does not share any data protected under Title 13 with the states or share personally identifiable information with any government or law enforcement agencies.

Responses to all Census Bureau surveys and administrative records obtained by the Census Bureau are safe, secure and protected by law. Under Title 13, all census data can only be used to produce statistics.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 22:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/15India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions - Finance Minister
RE
10/15Uncertainty seen persisting, along with Fed's divide
RE
10/15Fidelity criticizes money manager Fisher, who loses Philadelphia as client
RE
10/15DAVID LOEBSACK : Loebsack Statement on the EPA's Supplemental SRE Rule
PU
10/15JAMES LANKFORD : Senator Lankford Disappointed with RFS Mandates
PU
10/15CHERI BUSTOS : Bustos statement on epa's release of new ethanol plan
PU
10/15BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE SEEKS FED LEEWAY TO BOOST BOFA BET : Fed
RE
10/15MGM to sell Bellagio, Circus Circus resorts for about $5 billion
RE
10/15HOEVEN : EPA's Final Proposal Should Ensure RFS Obligations Are Met
PU
10/15U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 15, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Statement on State Data Sharing Agreements For years, the U.S. Census Bureau has regularly entered into agreements to receive administrative records from many federal, state and local governments.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
3Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5OI S.A. : OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (495 Kb)
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group