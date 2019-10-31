U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 31, 2019 Preliminary Results from the 2019 Census Test The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test.

Oct. 31, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test. The 2019 Census Test was designed to allow the Census Bureau to better plan for the nonresponse follow-up operation and communications strategies for the 2020 Census. The randomized test measured the impact of the inclusion of a citizenship question on self-response rates for operational planning purposes. Preliminary results are available in a Random Samplings blog. A full report of findings from the 2019 Census Test will be published when available.

