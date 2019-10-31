Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 31, 2019 Preliminary Results from the 2019 Census Test The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Oct. 31, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test. The 2019 Census Test was designed to allow the Census Bureau to better plan for the nonresponse follow-up operation and communications strategies for the 2020 Census. The randomized test measured the impact of the inclusion of a citizenship question on self-response rates for operational planning purposes. Preliminary results are available in a Random Samplings blog. A full report of findings from the 2019 Census Test will be published when available.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pKANSAS CORN FARMERS : Speak Up During EPA Ethanol Comment Period
PU
05:52pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 31, 2019 Preliminary Results from the 2019 Census Test The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test.
PU
05:52pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post
PU
05:47pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:46pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:44pUK will not appoint new BoE chief before Dec. 12 election - official
RE
05:37pNew Wells Fargo CEO says he wants to fix problems, isn’t a 'wallflower'
RE
05:32pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Sachem Head pushes Instructure to explore a sale - sources
RE
05:32pWeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination
RE
05:28pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : Cuts Value of Juul Stake by $4.5 Billion -- 2nd Update
5METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA L : Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group