U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Census Bureau Releases Schedule for 2017 Economic Census Results The 2017 Economic Census First Look estimates will include national-level statistics for all 18 NAICS sectors.

Sept. 12, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau's planned schedule for the release of 2017 Economic Census results is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

The 2017 Economic Census First Look estimates will include national-level statistics for all 18 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) sectors, including data on the number of establishments, employment and payroll, and business revenue. This preliminary data will be superseded by the national-level data released in later reports.

January 2020 through November 2020

From January through November of 2020, detailed statistics for all sectors will be released for the United States, states and other selected geographies.

November 2020

In November of 2020, North American Product Classification System product line statistics will be released for the nation and select geographies.

November 2020 through December 2021

Beginning in November of 2020, establishment and firm size summary statistics will be released, organized by employment size of establishments and firms, single and multiunit firms, revenue size of establishments and firms, legal form of organization, and concentration of largest firms. Detailed statistics for manufacturing and mining will also be released for the United States. Construction detailed data will be released at the U.S., regional and state level.

Also beginning in November of 2020, miscellaneous statistics for mining, construction, manufacturing, services, wholesale trade and retail trade will be released.

For more information on the rollout of statistics from the Economic Census, view the full schedule here.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###