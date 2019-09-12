Log in
U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Webinar on Release of 2018 American Community Survey Statistics The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a webinar on Sept. 19 from 2-3 p.m. EDT in advance of the Sept. 26 release of the 2018 ACS statistics.

09/12/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a webinar on Sept. 19 from 2-3 p.m. EDT in advance of the Sept. 26 release of the 2018 American Community Survey statistics.

The webinar will show participants how to access new data and online resources from the 2018 American Community Survey. Attendees will also learn about changes related to this release, and tips for comparing geographies and statistics over time. Embargo subscribers will have access to these statistics beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. EDT.

The American Community Survey provides a wide range of important statistics about people and housing for every community in the nation. This survey is the only source of local estimates for most of the 40 topics it covers for communities across the nation. It includes statistics for language, education, commuting, employment, mortgage status and rent, as well as income, poverty and health insurance. The one-year statistics will be available for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, every congressional district and all counties and places with populations of 65,000 or more.

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:51:01 UTC
