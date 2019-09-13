Log in
U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 Census Bureau Launches Updated 2020 Census Website The new website adds features, resources and materials to help inform the public about the 2020 Census.

09/13/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

SEPT. 13, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau recently launched a new version of 2020census.gov. The new website adds features, resources and materials to help inform the public about the 2020 Census.

The site includes dozens of new Statistics in Schools materials, a new webpage to share facts about the 2020 Census, information on applying for jobs, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

The new Statistics in Schools material includes 67 classroom activities, updated classroom maps with census statistics, three videos for students in grades K-12, a singalong song, and a new activity book for children ages 2 to 5. With these materials, teachers can incorporate Census Bureau statistics into subjects such as language arts, math and social studies.

The 'Fighting 2020 Census Rumors' is designed to share the facts about the 2020 Census and fight misinformation surrounding the decennial census operations. Users can report false information to rumors@census.gov or visit the webpage to learn 2020 Census facts.

Highlighted new features:

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 21:46:04 UTC
