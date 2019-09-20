U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 Data Dissemination Transitions to Data.census.gov The U.S. Census Bureau has retired American FactFinder (AFF), its statistics and information search engine after 20 years.

SEPT. 20, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau has retired American FactFinder (AFF), its statistics and information search engine after 20 years. Users can begin accessing Census Bureau data at data.census.gov, including the 2018 1-Year American Community Survey and 2017 Economic Census later this month.

Data.census.gov represents a new chapter in the Census Bureau's dissemination approach by centralizing data access and allowing for a more rapid response to customers.

'We developed this platform as part of our commitment to streamlining our customers' experience in finding, analyzing and using Census Bureau data,' said KaNin Reese, chief of the Dissemination Outreach Branch. 'By making data available from one centralized place, data users will spend less time searching for data and more time using it.'

The Census Bureau will continue to add features and capabilities to make the system more robust and easy to use. To help ensure a smooth transition to the new platform, the Census Bureau will hold multiple webinars and training events. During the upcoming webinars, attendees will learn how to access tables, maps and data profiles on data.census.gov.

To find out more about the new data dissemination platform, visit the data.census.gov resources page.

AFF will remain as an 'archive' system until 2020.

