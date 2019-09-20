Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 Data Dissemination Transitions to Data.census.gov The U.S. Census Bureau has retired American FactFinder (AFF), its statistics and information search engine after 20 years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

SEPT. 20, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau has retired American FactFinder (AFF), its statistics and information search engine after 20 years. Users can begin accessing Census Bureau data at data.census.gov, including the 2018 1-Year American Community Survey and 2017 Economic Census later this month.

Data.census.gov represents a new chapter in the Census Bureau's dissemination approach by centralizing data access and allowing for a more rapid response to customers.

'We developed this platform as part of our commitment to streamlining our customers' experience in finding, analyzing and using Census Bureau data,' said KaNin Reese, chief of the Dissemination Outreach Branch. 'By making data available from one centralized place, data users will spend less time searching for data and more time using it.'

The Census Bureau will continue to add features and capabilities to make the system more robust and easy to use. To help ensure a smooth transition to the new platform, the Census Bureau will hold multiple webinars and training events. During the upcoming webinars, attendees will learn how to access tables, maps and data profiles on data.census.gov.

To find out more about the new data dissemination platform, visit the data.census.gov resources page.

AFF will remain as an 'archive' system until 2020.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 16:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pChina agriculture delegation scraps U.S. farm visit to Montana
RE
01:22pBANCO DE PORTUGAL : Lecture by Governor Carlos da Silva Costa on the occasion of his visit to Hrvatska Narodna Banka
PU
01:19pU.S. federal funds rate fell below top-end of Fed's target
RE
01:19pFed's Clarida hails strong U.S. consumer but says risks remain
RE
01:19pFED'S ROSENGREN : Will worry when consumers show worry
RE
01:19pFedspeak in three voices, from recession to bubbles to 'in a good place'
RE
01:19pU.S. repo rate rises ahead of Fed repo operation
RE
01:19pFed's Rosengren says interest rate cuts are 'not costless'
RE
01:19pOil heads for weekly gain of around 8% after Saudi attacks
RE
01:17pOil heads for weekly gain of around 8% after Saudi attacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5MITSUBISHI CORP : Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized trades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group