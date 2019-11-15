Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Business Inventories Were Flat in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:16am EST

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--U.S. business inventories remained unchanged in September from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% increase in September from the prior month.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

--Breaking down by sector, factory inventories increased 0.3% in September compared with the prior month. Retail inventories were up 0.2%, and wholesale inventories were down 0.4% on the month.

--The overall inventories-to-sales ratio in September was 1.40, compared with 1.40 in August. It had been 1.36 in September 2018.

--Friday's figures will be incorporated into the Commerce Department's second estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, due out at the end of the month. In its first estimate, the agency said private inventories were a drag on third-quarter growth.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aKAZ MINERALS : New $100 million credit facility
PU
10:50aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Dairy farmers from all over Europe calling for an effective crisis instrument!
PU
10:49aDollar down versus euro, pound as trade talks continue
RE
10:48aALIBABA GETS STRONG DEMAND FOR $13.4 BILLION HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
10:44aTrade optimism, earnings power Wall Street to fresh record high
RE
10:44aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Pushing for Tax Incentives
PU
10:42aGlobal debt to top record $255 trillion by year's end
RE
10:40aU.S. retail sales rebound; manufacturing output tumbles
RE
10:40aPRIVATIZATION COMMISSION GOVERNMENT OF PAKISTAN : Ccop gives go-ahead to sme bank privatisation; rejects delisting pleas from others
PU
10:35aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Three Lessons for Small Business Success
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
5U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group