U.S. CBO sees FY20 federal budget deficit of $3.3 trillion amid coronavirus spending

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The non-partisan U.S.
Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the federal budget
deficit for fiscal 2020 will hit $3.3 trillion, 16% of gross
domestic product, down from its April 24 preliminary estimate of
$3.7 trillion.
Federal deficits were projected to fall to $1.8 trillion in
the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the CBO said, and will total
$13 trillion over 10 years.
So far this year, more than $3 trillion in emergency
coronavirus pandemic aid has been enacted into law.
These huge federal outlays have caused a surge in this
year's already large deficit and federal debt.
CBO's latest forecast does not include another round of
coronavirus aid that Congress might consider, which could exceed
$1 trillion. Deep disagreements among lawmakers have slowed work
on that measure.
The $3.3 trillion budget deficit this year, if realized,
would be more than triple the shortfall recorded in 2019. And a
budget deficit at 16% of GDP would be the largest since 1945.
Meanwhile, federal debt held by the public is projected to
rise sharply, to 98% of GDP in 2020, compared with 79% at the
end of 2019 and 35% in 2007, before the start of the previous
recession, CBO said.
