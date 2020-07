July 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 799 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 132,855 DEATHS VERSUS 132,056 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 9

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 59,260 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 3,106,931 CASES VERSUS 3,047,671 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 9