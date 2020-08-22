Log in
U.S. CDC reports 174,645 deaths from coronavirus

08/22/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,155 to 174,645 and reported 5,598,547 cases, an increase of 46,754 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

