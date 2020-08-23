U.S. CDC reports 175,651 deaths from coronavirus

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,006 to 175,651 and reported 5,643,812 cases, an increase of 45,265 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)