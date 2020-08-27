U.S. CDC reports 178,998 deaths from coronavirus

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to
the coronavirus had risen by 1,239 to 178,998 and also reported
5,799,046 cases, an increase of 46,393 from its previous count.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Aug. 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)