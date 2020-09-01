U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and
said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 pm
ET on Aug. 31 versus its previous report on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3bfXLmq)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)