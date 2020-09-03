U.S. CDC reports 185,092 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to
the new coronavirus had risen by 1,009 to 185,092 and reported
6,087,403 cases, an increase of 39,711 cases from its previous
count.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Sept. 2 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2GifzBV)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)