U.S. CDC reports 185,092 deaths from coronavirus

09/03/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,009 to 185,092 and reported 6,087,403 cases, an increase of 39,711 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 2 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2GifzBV)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

