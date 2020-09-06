U.S. CDC reports 188,051 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said the number of deaths due to the
new coronavirus had risen by 892 to 188,051 and reported
6,226,879 cases, an increase of 45,405 cases from its previous
count.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Sept. 5 compared with its previous report a day
earlier. (https://bit.ly/2GifzBV)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia)