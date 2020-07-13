U.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,296,599 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 60,469 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 312 to
134,884.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on July 12 compared with its previous report a day
earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CpWgog)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)