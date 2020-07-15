U.S. CDC reports 3,416,428 coronavirus cases

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,416,428 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 60,971 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 773 to
135,991.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on July 14 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CecgtY)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)