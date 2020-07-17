Log in
U.S. CDC reports 3,555,877 coronavirus cases

07/17/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 3,555,877 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 72,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 137,864.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 16 versus its previous report on Thursday.(https://bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

