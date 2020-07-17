U.S. CDC reports 3,555,877 coronavirus cases

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 3,555,877 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 72,045 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 926 to
137,864.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on July 16 versus its previous report on Thursday.(https://bit.ly/2BROCTB)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)