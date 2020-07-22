U.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,882,167 cases of the
new coronavirus, an increase of 63,028 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to
141,677.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on July 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)