U.S. CDC reports 3,952,273 coronavirus cases

07/23/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 3,952,273 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 70,106 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,078 to 142,755.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

