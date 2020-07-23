U.S. CDC reports 3,952,273 coronavirus cases

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 3,952,273 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 70,106 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,078 to
142,755.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on July 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)