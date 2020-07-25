U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases

July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,099,310 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 74,818 cases from its previous daily
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,145 to
145,013.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 p.m. ET on July 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)