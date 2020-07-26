U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to 145,942.

The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)