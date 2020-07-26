U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to
145,942.
The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases
of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new
coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous
report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
