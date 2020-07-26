Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to 145,942.

The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pBitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June
RE
02:51pWESTERN MAGNESIUM : Announces Convertible Note Financing
PU
02:30pModerna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
RE
01:58pU.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases
RE
01:47pPoland poised to announce major coal mine closures - sources
RE
01:11pInterbank market exchange rate average
PU
01:11pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Gross External Debt Position
PU
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint
RE
12:37pRepublicans to Release Opening Bid on Coronavirus Stimulus After Weekend Talks -- Update
DJ
12:15pAfter Early Success, South Africa Buckles Under Coronavirus Surge
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TUI AG : TUI : cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
3THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Private-Equity Executives Pour $92 Million Into 2020 Races
4SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD. : China's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group