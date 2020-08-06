Log in
U.S. CDC reports 4,802,491 coronavirus cases

08/06/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 4,802,491 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 53,685 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,320 to 157,631.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 5 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/30x9bOP)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

