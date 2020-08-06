U.S. CDC reports 4,802,491 coronavirus cases

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 4,802,491 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 53,685 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,320 to
157,631.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Aug. 5 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/30x9bOP)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)