U.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,920,369 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 62,042 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,340 to
160,220.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Aug. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)