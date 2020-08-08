Log in
U.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases

08/08/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,920,369 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,042 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,340 to 160,220.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

