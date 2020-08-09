U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,974,959 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 54,590 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to
161,284.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Aug. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)