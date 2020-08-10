Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. CDC reports 5,023,649 coronavirus cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 5,023,649 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 48,690 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 558 to 161,842.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 9 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pMauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM
RE
02:00pTrump wants stimulus payments, schools funds in COVID-19 bill - White House
RE
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 5,023,649 coronavirus cases
RE
01:56pArgentina joins calls in Latin America to delay regional bank vote
RE
01:55pU.S. CDC Reports 558 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:47pU.S. loan to Kodak will not proceed unless allegations cleared -White House
RE
01:45pMnuchin sees possible virus aid deal, but no talks set with Congress
RE
01:33pGlobal coronavirus cases hit 20 million  Reuters tally
RE
01:28pTSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
3BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
4SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
5PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group