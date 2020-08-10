U.S. CDC reports 5,023,649 coronavirus cases

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 5,023,649 cases of the
coronavirus, an increase of 48,690 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 558 to
161,842.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Aug. 9 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)