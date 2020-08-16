Log in
U.S. CDC reports 5,340,232 coronavirus cases

08/16/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 5,340,232 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 54,686 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 168,696.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

