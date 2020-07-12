Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 3,236,130 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,918 cases from its previous count and said that the number of deaths had risen by 906 to 134,572.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2YZZFUn)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total
RE
02:15pU.S. Weighs Limited Options to Punish China Over Hong Kong
DJ
02:03pLibya's NOC accuses UAE of being behind oil blockade
RE
01:29pFive Tunisian parties seek to oust Ghanouchi as parliament speaker
RE
01:11pNOC NATIONAL OIL : condemns renewed blockade of Libyan oil exports
PU
12:41pWORLD BANK : How to Develop a National Green Taxonomy for Emerging Markets - A New World Bank Guide
PU
12:19pMore than 70 workers test positive for COVID-19 on an English farm
RE
12:06pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
RE
12:06pWorld health organization reports record increase in global coronavirus cases, rising by 230,370 in 24 hours -situation report
RE
11:28aArizona adult intensive care unit (icu) beds in use by all patients at 89% as of saturday, unchanged from the previous day - state health dept
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : TOUCHLESS: How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Quit Chrome. Safari and Edge Are Just Better Browsers for You and Your Computer.
4MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
5FACEBOOK : Reliance's digital unit wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group