U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000

July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 3,630,587 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 74,710 cases, and said the number of
deaths had risen by 918 to 138,782.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
