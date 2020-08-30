U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 1,006 to 182,149

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by the novel
coronavirus rose by 1,006 to 182,149 people, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday,
reporting a total of 5,934,824 cases, an increase of 44,292 from
its previous count.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Aug. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/3gHkB7H
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)