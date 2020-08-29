Log in
U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

08/29/2020

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

