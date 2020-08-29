U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by the novel
coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting
a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its
previous count.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)