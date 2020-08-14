U.S. CDC says updated isolation guidance does not imply immunity to COVID-19

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday its updated
isolation guidance does not imply that a person is immune to
re-infection with the novel coronavirus.
"Contrary to media reporting today, this science does not
imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the
virus that causes COVID-19, in the 3 months following
infection", the CDC said in statement https://bit.ly/3g05uG6.
The agency said the latest data simply suggests that
re-testing a person in the three months after initial infection
is not necessary unless that person is showing symptoms of
COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another
illness.
On August 3, the CDC had updated its isolation guidance
based on the latest science about COVID-19 showing that people
can continue to test positive for up to three months after
diagnosis and not be infectious to others.
"People with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10
days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever
subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications", the CDC
said.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)