U.S., Canada Cast Doubt on Reaching a Nafta Deal by Friday -- 2nd Update

By Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

U.S. and Canadian officials cast doubts about their ability to complete a deal on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement by a Friday deadline set by the Trump administration, with Canada's chief negotiator saying the sides "are not there yet."

Following a roughly two-hour Friday morning meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the country was determined to "stand up" for its national interests. "We are looking for a good deal, not just any deal. We are not there yet."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated this sentiment at an event in suburban Toronto. "We have been very clear about where our red lines are. ... This is something we take seriously as a renegotiation."

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the White House issued a statement updating its assessment of the talks, saying that: "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

Ms. Freeland and Mr. Lighthizer are expected to meet again later Friday, an official said. Ms. Freeland said both sides are trying to work on a compromise.

The U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary trade pact Monday, and the Trump administration gave Canada until Friday to resolve outstanding differences on a new continental trade pact. Both U.S. and Mexican officials have vowed to press on with their deal even if Canada can't resolve differences with the U.S.

While Canadian officials were rushing to finish their talks by Friday, there actually is likely more flexibility to extend the deadline than has been suggested by Mr. Trump. People familiar with the deliberations, and with the process, say that if a deal isn't concluded by the end of the day Friday, a final agreement including Canada could still be hammered out as late as the end of September and still have Canada join a final pact.

The remarks from Ms. Freeland and Mr. Trudeau underscore a sense that the tone of the talks has shifted, from optimism to frustration. A person briefed on the talks said as of midday Friday, the likelihood of a deal before the end of the day didn't appear promising.

The USTR issued a brief statement Friday saying talks are ongoing, but pointed out "there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture." President Trump has repeatedly complained Canadian agricultural policies unfairly limit sales of U.S. dairy products in the Canadian market, and wants wholesale changes that benefit farmers from states like Wisconsin. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to defend Canada's system.

The curt tone -- after optimism earlier in the week -- comes after Mr. Trump, at a rally in Indiana Thursday, reiterated his threat of imposing tariffs on Canadian motor vehicles and auto parts unless Ottawa shows a willingness to compromise. The U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary trade pact Monday, and the Trump administration gave Canada until Friday to resolve outstanding differences. Both U.S. and Mexican officials have vowed to press on with their deal even if Canada can't resolve differences with the U.S.

"We'll see what happens," Mr. Trump told supporters in Indiana about the Nafta talks. "If a deal doesn't happen, we'll put tariffs on the cars coming in from Canada, and that'll be even better."

People familiar with the talks indicate negotiations have stalled over Ottawa's insistence than any revised Nafta include a dispute-resolution system in which any of the three member countries can challenge tariffs imposed by one of the others. This is a provision Canada has long considered important to protect its industry from U.S. government actions. Mr. Lighthizer has sought to remove the system, arguing that it infringes on American sovereignty, and persuaded Mexico to acquiesce to that demand.

Another issue that has emerged regards intellectual property and cultural protections Canada is seeking.

The Trump administration has said it would like to wrap up the talks this week so it can send a formal statement to Congress of its intent to reach a new agreement by Friday. That deadline reflects a U.S. law requiring a president to give lawmakers 90 days' notice before signing a trade agreement. U.S. and Mexican officials say they want to have the deal signed by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, rather than risk agreements being reopened by his left-wing successor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But some people familiar with the talks say that even if a notice is sent to Congress Friday, Trump trade officials have signaled that U.S.-Canada talks could extend beyond Friday, and still be done in time for Mr. Trudeau to join Messrs. Trump and Peña Nieto for a late-November signing ceremony.

That's because, under congressional rules, the final text of an agreement doesn't need to be made public until 60 days before a signing. Some officials interpret that to mean Canada still has until the end of September to reach a final deal.

Trump aides appeared to signal that flexibility earlier this week.

"Ideally we'll have the Canadians involved," a senior administration official told reporters Monday, after the Mexico deal was announced. "If we don't have the Canadians involved, then we will notify (Congress) that we have a bilateral agreement that Canada is welcome to join," the official added. "And we think that satisfies... the requirement of the statute."

