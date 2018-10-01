U.S.-Canada Likely to Reach Nafta Accord Sunday, Announcement Is 'Imminent'

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Canada were preparing to announce a trade deal late Sunday to include Canada in a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to a U.S. official.

An announcement was "imminent" as of Sunday night, with just hours to go before the U.S.-imposed midnight deadline, the official said.

The pending deal followed 11th-hour discussions that risked blocking Canada out of the trilateral Nafta agreement that included Mexico. The talks, which had stalled repeatedly and virtually broke down, regained momentum this week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the official said.

Sunday's talks marked the culmination of more than 13 months of on-again-off-again negotiations among the three nations seeking to overhaul the accord regularly branded by President Trump "a disaster" for American workers and manufacturers.