U.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms

By Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington and Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira in Ottawa

U.S. and Canadian officials were nearing a deal Sunday afternoon on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, hoping to complete the new accord by the U.S.-imposed midnight deadline, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Trump administration officials told stakeholders over the weekend that they were on a path toward reaching their goal of having a draft of a trilateral agreement between the two countries and Mexico that could be published by late Sunday.

After a month of difficult negotiations between Washington and Ottawa -- talks that seemed to break down altogether last week -- there now appears to be a broad agreement by the top political leaders in both countries to pull out the stops and finalize an accord over the weekend, these people said.

Negotiators cautioned that, as of Sunday afternoon, disagreements between the two sides remained, especially on the nettlesome U.S. demand for greater access to Canada's politically sensitive dairy market. And, people familiar with the talks said it wasn't clear there would be enough time to close the gaps by the end of the day, especially since the two countries didn't resume intensive negotiations to resolve differences until the weekend.

Still, the weekend activity was the most optimistic signal in weeks that the Trump administration was working to keep the quarter-century-old commercial bloc continentwide, rather than breaking it up, as President Trump has repeatedly threatened to do.

The U.S. and Mexico reached their own agreement a month ago on overhauling the agreement and invited Canada to sign on by Sept. 30.

Talks with Ottawa stalled last week, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress Thursday he didn't think an agreement with Canada was likely by that deadline. Mr. Trump has said he would be willing to consider a new Nafta that excludes Canada if Ottawa didn't make what he considered sufficient concessions on his timetable. The deadline doesn't preclude Canada from joining a revised Nafta later.

But a flurry of diplomatic activity over the past four days has renewed prospects for an imminent trilateral agreement.

"Everyone is negotiating in good faith right now as we speak," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Sunday morning. "The deadline is midnight tonight to get text in to Congress to make sure this goes forward."

People briefed on the talks said they were told there didn't seem to be any major insurmountable issues, but that it remained unclear whether a full agreement, including legal language, could be finished so quickly, since the stalled talks didn't resume in earnest until Friday night.

For Canadian negotiators, one of the biggest issues left on the table Saturday night was their demand to win some kind of protection from new American auto tariffs, if Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global car import curbs in the name of national security, according to people briefed on the negotiations.

People briefed on the talks said the Canadian government is considering whether to accept quotas on autos in exchange for protections from possible future auto tariffs. Mexico came to a similar agreement last month when it negotiated a deal with the U.S.

Other contentious issues include access to Canadian dairy markets and Canada's insistence on keeping in the revised deal a dispute-resolution mechanism that makes it easier to for Ottawa to challenge U.S. trade barriers. The Trump administration has been pushing to drop that provision from the current Nafta.

One person briefed on negotiations said Canada offered concessions regarding its dairy regime, which has earned scorn from Mr. Trump because of high tariffs in place aimed at thwarting foreign competition. The Trump administration is seeking the regime's repeal.

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland didn't respond to a request for comment on where things stand in the talks. Trump administration officials didn't return calls seeking comment Sunday.

The Sept. 30 deadline was set due to a combination of factors. The Mexicans have said they preferred to have the agreement signed by departing President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, to avoid risking a move by his left-leaning successor, President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reopen the deal.

U.S. law requires an American president to make public the text of a trade agreement 60 days before he or she can sign it.

Trump aides have said in recent days that they planned to release the Nafta text Sunday to meet that deadline -- with or without Canada.

"Either the text goes in with Mexico and the U.S., or with all three countries," Mr. Navarro said Sunday morning. "Tomorrow morning...you'll have some news one way or the other."

Canadian officials have said repeatedly they wouldn't be forced into concessions by the U.S. and Mexican political calendars. And they have been emboldened by strong political support in the U.S. -- including from business and labor groups, Republican and Democratic lawmakers -- who have made clear they would be unlikely to support a new Nafta that doesn't include all three nations.

Congress would need to ratify any renegotiated treaty before it takes effect, a process that would take months.

In response to congressional insistence that Canada remain in the treaty, Trump officials have suggested in recent days that even if they do go ahead and publish text that only covers the U.S. and Mexico, there are still ways to finesse deadlines and processes to work Canada into the deal before Nafta 2.0 ultimately takes effect.

