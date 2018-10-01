U.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms -- Update

By Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington and Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira in Ottawa

U.S. and Canadian officials were nearing a deal late Sunday on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement that would resolve thorny disputes involving the car industry and Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Trump administration officials told stakeholders over the weekend they were on a path toward reaching their goal of a draft of a trilateral agreement between the two countries and Mexico. They were racing a U.S.-imposed midnight deadline for the talks with Canada.

After a month of difficult negotiations between Washington and Ottawa -- talks that seemed to break down altogether last week -- there now appears to be a broad agreement by the top political leaders in both countries to pull out the stops and finalize an accord, these people said.

Negotiators cautioned that it wasn't clear there would be enough time to close the gaps by the end of the day.

"There is lots of progress but we are not there yet," Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, told reporters outside the prime minister's offices in Ottawa late Sunday afternoon, where senior officials were gathered throughout the day. "I am cautiously optimistic."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided Sunday night to convene an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Ottawa, scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to deal with Nafta, according to a person close to the situation.

Separately, the Mexican government said one of its top trade officials would deliver a draft of the new Nafta agreement to his country's Senate at 11:30 p.m. EDT -- but said that, as of two hours prior, they still weren't sure if it would cover two countries or three.

The weekend activity was the strongest signal in weeks that the Trump administration was working to keep the quarter-century-old Nafta commercial bloc as a three-nation pact rather than break it up, as President Trump repeatedly threatened to do.

The Sunday talks marked the culmination of more than 13 months of on-again-off-again negotiations among the three nations seeking to overhaul the trade accord Mr. Trump regularly called "a disaster" for U.S. workers and manufacturers.

After U.S. officials grew frustrated over the summer with what they considered Canadian intransigence, they focused on reaching an agreement first with Mexico. That pact was announced a month ago, and the two countries invited Canada to sign on by Sept. 30.

The month-end deadline was set due to a combination of factors. The Mexicans have said they preferred to have the agreement signed by departing President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, to avoid risking a move by his left-leaning successor, President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reopen the deal.

At the same time, U.S. law requires an American president to make public the text of a trade agreement 60 days before he or she can sign it, forcing the Sunday timetable for publishing the final draft of an agreement that Messrs. Trump and Peña Nieto can both authorize.

Trump aides have said in recent days that they planned to release the Nafta text Sunday to meet that deadline -- with or without Canada.

"Either the text goes in with Mexico and the U.S., or with all three countries," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Sunday morning.

A broad coalition of Republican and Democratic members of Congress, joined by leaders from American business and labor organizations, made clear in recent days they would be unlikely to support a revised Nafta that doesn't include Canada.

In response, Trump officials suggested they would try to find ways to finesse the procedures and deadlines to leave the door open for Ottawa to be part of a Nafta 2.0 before an agreement was submitted to Congress for consideration.

Still, leaders from all three countries appear to have concluded that it would be much better for Canada to join the agreement before the draft was made public, setting up the last-minute push.

Mexican officials said Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had been working feverishly on the sidelines of United Nations meetings in New York last week to try to get the U.S. and Canada talking again.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland -- her country's chief Nafta negotiator -- canceled at the last minute Saturday plans to speak to the U.N. and instead focus on the trade talks. But rather than traveling to Washington for face-to-face meetings, she returned to Ottawa, and Canadian officials have been communicating with their U.S. counterparts long-distance from their capital.

A senior Canadian official said talks Sunday began around 7.a.m. and continued through the day, as the two sides were "focused on resolving substantive issues that exist." A Mexican official said his government had been told talks were "very, very advanced," and that trade officials were ordered to come to their offices Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Ms. Freeland declined to comment on the content of the negotiations. Trump administration officials didn't return calls seeking comment.

Among the sticking points has been U.S. demands to open up Canada's heavily protected dairy market. The timing is particularly awkward for Mr. Trudeau, as Quebec's governing Liberal Party faces a provincial election Monday. In the French-speaking province, dairy is a particularly important industry and politically explosive issue.

One person briefed on negotiations said Canada offered concessions regarding its dairy trade regime, which has earned scorn from Mr. Trump because of its high tariffs aimed at thwarting foreign competition. The Trump administration had been seeking the regime's repeal.

Another major disagreement involved a provision in the original Nafta that made it easier for Canada to challenge U.S. trade penalties imposed on its exports. The Trump administration wanted to remove that provision from the revised Nafta, but the Trudeau administration resisted.

For Canadian negotiators, another big outstanding issue was their demand to win some kind of protection from new American auto tariffs, if Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global car import curbs in the name of national security, according to people briefed on the negotiations.

People briefed on the talks said the Canadian government was considering whether to accept quotas on its auto exports in exchange for protections from possible future auto tariffs. Mexico came to a similar agreement last month when it negotiated a deal with the U.S.

Despite the outstanding differences, there has emerged in recent weeks a general agreement among all three countries on provisions that would, if enacted, usher in significant changes to the pact that has been in effect since 1994.

The most important involved the auto industry -- a sector that has been transformed by Nafta -- by requiring that a greater portion of an individual vehicle's components be made in North America to qualify for the bloc's tariff-free trade.

The new rules also would require a certain portion of such cars be made with high-wage workers in the U.S. or Canada, and require Mexico to bolster the rights of organized labor, in an attempt to address longstanding complaints from American unions that Nafta encouraged U.S. factories to move south of the border to take advantage of cheaper labor.

"We want to restore North America as a manufacturing powerhouse," Mr. Navarro said. "The deal in principle with Mexico will do that," he said.

Canadian officials have said that, in general, they support the auto and labor provisions in the U.S.-Mexico deal.

All three countries also agreed to what Mr. Navarro called "a modernization component" that sets new continentwide rules for digital commerce and intellectual property, issues that were barely touched, if at all, in the original Nafta written before the internet took off.

If a new Nafta agreement is reached with Canada on Sunday it would cap a whirlwind week of trade diplomacy for President Trump, who has been eager to show that his "America First" policy goes beyond simply curbing global trade by imposing tariffs -- as he has done recently on half of all Chinese imports.

Last Monday, Mr. Trump signed a revised version of a six-year-old free-trade agreement with South Korea, and on Wednesday reached an agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to open trade talks between their two countries.

While an agreement with Canada would be a significant breakthrough, considerable time and effort would remain before a new Nafta could take effect. A deal would require approval from legislatures in all three countries. A congressional vote in the U.S. wouldn't be likely until sometime next year, when at least one house of Congress could be under the control of Democrats hostile to any Trump initiative.

Trump officials have been hoping that the tougher labor provisions will win over trade-skeptical labor unions and Democrats, but unions so far have withheld support. Some business groups and Republicans have expressed concerns about other changes Mr. Trump sought to make.

Lawmakers and lobbyists are now expected to spend the coming days poring over the text of the new agreements to assess whether they will offer support.

