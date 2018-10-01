U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update

By Jacob M. Schlesinger, Kim Mackrael and Vivian Salama

The U.S. and Canada reached a dramatic, last-minute deal late Sunday night on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, lifting a cloud of uncertainty over the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc.

The pending agreement will allow Canada to join an accord reached in late August between the U.S. and Mexico and diminishes the prospects for President Trump to follow through on his threats either to kill Nafta outright or to break the trilateral pact into separate pieces.

The surprising Washington-Ottawa accord came just four days after Mr. Trump's trade representative told Congress that the gaps between the two countries appeared too great to bridge in time to meet the U.S.-imposed Sunday deadline and that the administration was prepared to keep moving down the path of a Mexico-only agreement.

The accord restores--for now, at least--harmony with two neighbors that Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized in public, paving the way for him to hold a late-November signing ceremony with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

"This is a big win for the United States, for Mexico and for Canada," a senior Trump administration official told reporters in announcing the pact, adding that it "fulfills one of the president's most important campaign promises."

"It's a good day for Canada," Mr. Trudeau told reporters as he left a special Sunday-night cabinet meeting at his offices to go over the framework of the agreement.

Nafta 2.0--to be officially called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA--makes significant changes to the rulebook that has governed continental commerce since 1994. The biggest impact is expected to be on the region's largest industry, autos, requiring a greater portion of vehicles to be made in North America and with high-wage labor in the U.S. and Canada.

The new deal for the first time sets rules for financial-services and digital businesses that have emerged since the bloc was created, aimed at pleasing sectors from drugmakers to Wall Street.

One of Canada's last-minute concessions made to finalize the broader agreement was a pledge to curb protection for its dairy industry, a policy Mr. Trump has frequently criticized as unfairly restricting American exports.

The U.S. in turn compromised by dropping its demands to scrap the original treaty's Chapter 19 provisions, or the special Nafta courts allowing member states to challenge trade restrictions imposed by the others.

Trump officials argued such courts infringed American sovereignty, but Canada sees the panels as vital to protecting its industry against what officials consider frequent improper tariffs imposed by the U.S.--concerns heightened by the Trump administration's aggressive moves to block a range of Canadian exports from lumber to aircraft.

Trump aides say the revised Nafta marks a significant turning point in trade policy, showing Mr. Trump's ability to craft deals, not just threaten to rip up old ones or otherwise restrict commerce with tariffs. The late-night Sunday announcement concluded a week of whirlwind trade diplomacy for the president, following a Monday signing of a revised free-trade agreement with South Korea and the Wednesday launch of new trade talks with Japan.

Trump advisers say the Nafta changes will succeed in addressing his complaints about the original pact and reduce incentives for American companies to shift production to Mexico, boost manufacturing in the U.S. and cut the trade deficit with Mexico.

The U.S. ran a small trade surplus with Mexico before Nafta, but that has since turned into a steadily expanding deficit, hitting $68 billion last year. Critics of the new deal call it a managed-trade pact imposing burdensome new regulations on companies doing business in the region, creating new incentives to shift production to Asia.

U.S. trading partners have monitored the Nafta negotiations, and the results have implications beyond North America. A senior administration official said Sunday night that the accord was "a template for the new Trump administration playbook for future trade deals."

Along those lines, the new pact shows the ways the Trump trade team seeks to rebalance trade treaties with provisions that are aimed at increasing manufacturing in the U.S., including unusually proscriptive provisions setting a minimum fixed wage level for auto manufacturers.

Despite the upbeat official rhetoric, much work remains before a new Nafta takes effect. The agreement must win ratification by the U.S. Congress, where trade deals have become increasingly difficult to pass.

Mr. Trump is gambling that he can win over long-skeptical Democrats with changes embraced by U.S. labor unions, but he risks losing backing from free-trade Republicans unhappy with other revisions weakening protections for multinational companies' overseas investments.

The early immediate reaction to the pact was mixed, with lawmakers from both parties and business and trade groups saying they needed to study the text--just being posted around midnight Eastern time--before reaching a verdict.

But the pact did get some surprising quick praise from some longtime free-trade critics generally skeptical of new trade agreements. "The new deal includes some important improvements which we have long advocated," Lori Wallach, from the left-leaning Public Citizen and an influential leader in the anti-globalization movement over the past two decades, said in a statement.

Administration officials said they don't expect the pact to face a congressional vote until next year, when the House may be under control of Trump-hostile Democrats reluctant to support any of the president's initiatives. The agreement is expected to clear the Mexican and Canadian legislatures with little opposition.

One factor shaping the Nafta deal was Mr. Trump's threat, announced in May, to tax all auto imports in the name of protecting U.S. national security and the desire by Mexico and Canada to craft terms that would shield them from those tariffs.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly been explicit about the leverage he has felt that threat has given him in trade talks. "Canada will come along," he told a press conference last week. "Now, if Canada doesn't make a deal with us, we're going to make a much better deal. We're going to tax the cars that come in. We will put billions and billions of dollars into our Treasury."

One of the last-minute hang-ups in reaching the deal over the weekend was a Canadian demand that they win some kind of protection should those tariffs be imposed. Administration officials said they had given Mexico and Canada assurances in side letters to the deal but declined to provide more details.

Mr. Trump has made a series of moves over the past year to remake U.S. trade policy. He has argued that decades of bipartisan consensus promoting free-trade pacts have hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and swollen the U.S. trade deficit. In addition to the new Nafta and South Korea deals, Mr. Trump ditched the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership signed by President Obama and this summer launched new trade talks with Europe.

Mr. Trump has also dusted off long-dormant executive powers to impose tariffs on imports of solar panels, washing machines, steel and aluminum, and to block billions of dollars in Chinese imports. Those moves have triggered retaliation from trading partners around the world but have also, according to Trump aides, been effective in scaring some countries, including Mexico and Canada, to the negotiating table and into offering new concessions.

When the original Nafta took effect on Jan. 1, 1994, it helped kick off the modern era of globalization as the first trade accord between a developed and developing country. It also helped fuel the anti-globalization movement that Mr. Trump joined and rode to the presidency.

At a White House meeting in September, Mr. Trump blamed Nafta for the loss of U.S. jobs. "It emptied out millions of jobs. It emptied out factories and plants all over the United States."

Early in his presidency, Mr. Trump came close to announcing a U.S. withdrawal from Nafta, but he pulled back at the last minute, following a flurry of lobbying from business and farm groups and promises by Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the pact. Those talks started in mid-August 2017. and their completion just over a year later marks an unusually rapid pace for trade negotiations, which generally drag on for years.

Paul Vieira contributed to this article.

