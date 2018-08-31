U.S., Canada Rush to Hash Out Nafta Compromise

By Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

U.S. and Canada officials remained apart on key points of contention in talks over a revised North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday, as they gathered for a fourth straight day to meet a White House-imposed deadline.

"We have all had a night to reflect and I am looking forward to hearing what U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has to say this morning, " Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in a brief statement before entering the offices of the USTR. She and Mr. Lighthizer met four times Thursday -- including a short, late-night bilateral in which afterward she said she had "a couple of things to say" to her U.S. counterpart before signing off for the evening.

The USTR issued a brief statement Friday saying talks are ongoing, but pointed out "there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture." President Trump has repeatedly complained Canadian agricultural policies unfairly limit sales of U.S. dairy products in the Canadian market, and wants wholesale changes that benefit farmers from states like Wisconsin. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to defend Canada's system.

The curt tone -- after optimism earlier in the week -- comes after Mr. Trump, at a rally in Indiana Thursday, reiterated his threat of imposing tariffs on Canadian motor vehicles and auto parts unless Ottawa shows a willingness to compromise. The U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary trade pact Monday, and the Trump administration gave Canada until Friday to resolve outstanding differences. Both U.S. and Mexican officials have vowed to press on with their deal even if Canada can't resolve differences with the U.S.

"We'll see what happens," Mr. Trump told supporters in Indiana about the Nafta talks. "If a deal doesn't happen, we'll put tariffs on the cars coming in from Canada, and that'll be even better."

People familiar with the talks indicate negotiations have stalled over Ottawa's insistence than any revised Nafta include a dispute-resolution system in which any of the three member countries can challenge tariffs imposed by one of the others. This is a provision Canada has long considered important to protect its industry from U.S. government actions. Mr. Lighthizer has sought to remove the system, arguing that it infringes on American sovereignty, and persuaded Mexico to acquiesce to that demand.

Another issue that has emerged regards intellectual property and cultural protections Canada is seeking.

The Trump administration has said it would like to wrap up the talks this week so it can send a formal statement to Congress of its intent to reach a new agreement by Friday. That deadline reflects a U.S. law requiring a president to give lawmakers 90 days' notice before signing a trade agreement. U.S. and Mexican officials say they want to have the deal signed by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, rather than risk agreements being reopened by his left-wing successor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

