U.S., Canada Scramble for Nafta Deal Before Midnight Deadline

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

U.S. and Canadian officials were locked in intensive negotiations Sunday, aiming to reach a deal on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement by the Trump administration's midnight deadline.

People familiar with the discussions said Trump aides told U.S. stakeholders late Saturday that there was a possibility of announcing a Canada deal before the weekend was over, but cautioned that gaps remained and it was unclear whether they could be closed so quickly.

The U.S. and Mexico reached their own agreement a month ago on overhauling the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc, and invited Canada to sign on by Sept. 30.

Talks with Ottawa stalled last week, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress Thursday he didn't think an agreement with Canada was likely by that deadline. President Trump has said he would be willing to consider a new Nafta that excludes Canada if Ottawa didn't make what he considered sufficient concessions on his timetable. The deadline doesn't preclude Canada from joining a revised Nafta later.

But a flurry of diplomatic activity over the past four days has renewed prospects for an imminent trilateral agreement.

"Everyone is negotiating in good faith right now as we speak," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Sunday morning. "The deadline is midnight tonight to get text in to Congress to make sure this goes forward."

People briefed on the talks said they were told there didn't seem to be any major insurmountable issues, but that it remained unclear whether a full agreement, including legal language, could be finished so quickly, since the stalled talks didn't really resume in earnest until Friday night.

For Canadian negotiators, one of the biggest issues left on the table Saturday night was their demand to win some kind of protection from new American auto tariffs, if Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global car import curbs in the name of national security, according to two people briefed on the negotiations.

Two people briefed on the talks said the Canadian government is considering whether to accept quotas on autos in exchange for protections from possible future auto tariffs. Mexico came to a similar agreement last month when it negotiated a deal with the U.S.

Other contentious issues include access to Canadian dairy markets and Canada's insistence on keeping in the revised deal a dispute-resolution mechanism that makes it easier to for Ottawa to challenge U.S. trade barriers. The Trump administration has been pushing to drop that provision from the current Nafta.

One person briefed on negotiations said Canada offered concessions regarding its dairy regime, which has earned scorn from Mr. Trump because of high tariffs in place aimed at thwarting foreign competition. The Trump administration is seeking the regime's repeal.

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland didn't respond to a request for comment on where things stand in the talks. Trump administration officials did not return calls seeking comment Sunday.