Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Canada Scramble for Nafta Deal Before Midnight Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

U.S. and Canadian officials were locked in intensive negotiations Sunday, aiming to reach a deal on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement by the Trump administration's midnight deadline.

People familiar with the discussions said Trump aides told U.S. stakeholders late Saturday that there was a possibility of announcing a Canada deal before the weekend was over, but cautioned that gaps remained and it was unclear whether they could be closed so quickly.

The U.S. and Mexico reached their own agreement a month ago on overhauling the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc, and invited Canada to sign on by Sept. 30.

Talks with Ottawa stalled last week, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress Thursday he didn't think an agreement with Canada was likely by that deadline. President Trump has said he would be willing to consider a new Nafta that excludes Canada if Ottawa didn't make what he considered sufficient concessions on his timetable. The deadline doesn't preclude Canada from joining a revised Nafta later.

But a flurry of diplomatic activity over the past four days has renewed prospects for an imminent trilateral agreement.

"Everyone is negotiating in good faith right now as we speak," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Sunday morning. "The deadline is midnight tonight to get text in to Congress to make sure this goes forward."

People briefed on the talks said they were told there didn't seem to be any major insurmountable issues, but that it remained unclear whether a full agreement, including legal language, could be finished so quickly, since the stalled talks didn't really resume in earnest until Friday night.

For Canadian negotiators, one of the biggest issues left on the table Saturday night was their demand to win some kind of protection from new American auto tariffs, if Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global car import curbs in the name of national security, according to two people briefed on the negotiations.

Two people briefed on the talks said the Canadian government is considering whether to accept quotas on autos in exchange for protections from possible future auto tariffs. Mexico came to a similar agreement last month when it negotiated a deal with the U.S.

Other contentious issues include access to Canadian dairy markets and Canada's insistence on keeping in the revised deal a dispute-resolution mechanism that makes it easier to for Ottawa to challenge U.S. trade barriers. The Trump administration has been pushing to drop that provision from the current Nafta.

One person briefed on negotiations said Canada offered concessions regarding its dairy regime, which has earned scorn from Mr. Trump because of high tariffs in place aimed at thwarting foreign competition. The Trump administration is seeking the regime's repeal.

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland didn't respond to a request for comment on where things stand in the talks. Trump administration officials did not return calls seeking comment Sunday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pNAFTA talks run up against deadline; U.S. tariffs remain tough issue
RE
08:45pSAUDI SHELVES $200 BILLION SOFTBANK SOLAR PROJECT : Wsj
RE
08:36pTRUMP TO BE BRIEFED ON NAFTA TALKS PROGRESS ON SUNDAY : U.S. source
RE
08:10pU.S., Canada Scramble for Nafta Deal Before Midnight Deadline
DJ
07:32pECB's Coeure expects another year of interest rate stability - Tagesspiegel
RE
06:20pSaudi Arabia Plans More Spending to Boost Sluggish Growth
DJ
05:37pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : deliberates on west Africa trade facilitation programme
PU
05:17pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : holds main planning conference for its Command Post Exercise
PU
05:15pNew York Towns Gearing Up to Fight IRS Ruling on Local Taxes
DJ
05:15pConsumers Drive the Economy, Stock Market Higher
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
4Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.