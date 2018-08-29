U.S., Canada Talk Trade Under Pressure--Update

By Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress.

After being sidelined in the discussions for three months, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington to meet with U.S. counterparts, a day after Mr. Trump said the U.S. and Mexico had agreed to new trade terms and suggested Canada had little leeway to change what the other sides had agreed upon.

However, the U.S.-Mexico accord has provisions Canada has objected to.

"This is going to be a full-steam-ahead effort," Ms. Freeland told reporters following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "This is a really big deal. We are going to engage in earnest." She planned to meet with her Mexican counterparts late Tuesday before, she said, talks among the countries swing into higher gear starting Wednesday.

Roughly 75% of Canada's exports head to the U.S., and Canada is America's second-largest trading partner, following China.

Because Canada is such an important trading partner, some of Mr. Trump's congressional allies suggested they might not support a new Nafta deal if Canada isn't part of it. That could complicate the president's negotiating stance because he needs congressional approval of a new deal.

"Kansas is an export dependent state -- our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers rely on the ability to sell to consumers around the world, " Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran wrote to Mr. Trump on Tuesday. He added that Canada was the top market for Kansas last year, accounting for over 22% of all exports.

A large faction of lawmakers has also grown agitated over what it considers the Trump administration's disregard for Capitol Hill's role in trade policy, and are threatening to use a Canadian exclusion a way to stymie the necessary congressional vote on a revised Nafta.

"Conversion into a bilateral agreement would not qualify," Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said in response to the administration threats.

Mr. Trump also faces time pressure. He must wait 90 days after notifying Congress before signing a deal, which the U.S. hopes to do before a new Mexican administration comes to power on Dec. 1.

The talks with Canada mark a test of the Trump administration's hardball approach to trade policy. Mr. Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada if it is unwilling to compromise.

The Trump administration said it would give Canada until Friday to iron out crucial differences -- on issues including dairy trade, how future disputes get resolved, and other matters -- although some trade experts say talks are likely to extend into September.

For Canada's Liberal government, the coming days and weeks represent a pivotal moment that could have repercussions for its re-election chances next year.

"We are rightly or wrongly being presented with a take-it-or-leave-it result that the U.S. and Mexico have come up with," said Derek Burney, chief of staff to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. "It makes for an awkward decision for the Canadian government and it obviously does not put them in the driver's seat."

Trade tension between Washington and Ottawa spilled out into the open in May, after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Canadian-made steel and aluminum on national security grounds. Mr. Trudeau approved retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. and vowed not to be pushed around by America.

Mr. Trump later launched personal attacks against Mr. Trudeau on Twitter after he felt slighted by the Canadian prime minister after face-to-face meetings in Canada.

"There is definitely a negative tenor and tone to the discussions with the Canada and the U.S.," said Daniel Ujczo, an Ohio-based trade lawyer with Dickinson Wright, who specializes in U.S.-Canada border issues. "You add that to an increasingly large list of topics to cover in four or five days, and that's a recipe for a very challenging situation."

Even before the dust-up on metals tariffs, U.S. officials were frustrated with Canadian tactics at the negotiating table, people familiar with the matter say. U.S. officials blamed Canada for stalling negotiations amid deadlines the U.S. and Mexico politicians faced.

Furthermore, the people said, the Trump administration was upset over Canadian attempts to divide the U.S. political system by directly lobbying members of Congress and state-level lawmakers to champion Canada's side in the Nafta talks.

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute, an Ottawa-based think tank, said Canada shoulders some of the blame for failing to understand the changing U.S. political landscape and adjust accordingly. "Canadians may not like Trump, but that's irrelevant," the institute said in a recent publication.

Ms. Freeland said Canada was encouraged by progress achieved by the U.S. and Mexico, adding Mexico made "significant concessions" that led to new rules governing the trade of autos. "The fact that Mexico was able to do something that is quite difficult ... really sets the stage for some productive conversations this week," she said, adding that U.S. and Canadian workers were likely to benefit.

Those changes require a greater percentage of components in a vehicle to originate in North America, and stipulate nearly half of the auto content must be produced by workers earning at least $16 an hour. Because many Canadian auto workers are already in that pay range, it could give Canadian industry an advantage.

In addition, the U.S. agreed to back away from demands that the agreement expire after five years without reaffirmation by all sides. Instead of expiring every five years, as originally envisioned, the U.S. and Mexico agreed the deal was for 16 years, with a provision for review after six. Canada and Mexico rejected a sunset clause because of the uncertainty it created for investment and planning.

For Canada, a number of sticking points remain -- chief among them keeping in place a dispute-resolution process that gives independent panels the power to resolve tariff conflicts. Canada sees the panels as an important way to fight tariff threats from the U.S. Mexico agreed to drop the panels as part of its U.S. deal. Canada has reiterated the provision, known as Chapter 19, must be in any revamped trade deal before it can sign on.

Ms. Freeland told reporters U.S. and Mexican negotiators "are aware of what the issues are that have the greatest significance for us," without elaborating.

"There's no other way Canada can address the lopsided power relationship with the U.S. without this kind of mechanism," said Mr. Burney, a former chief executive in the Canadian telecommunications and aerospace field and now a senior adviser at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's economy minister, said talks over Chapter 19 are "likely to be a huge battle" at the negotiating table between Canada and the U.S.

There is also agriculture, and Mr. Trump's push for increased access for U.S. dairy farmers to the Canadian market. The president has complained about Canada's dairy-market regime, under which the supply of domestic products is regulated through quotas assigned to farmers, and competition is thwarted through tariffs.

The system, known as supply management in Canada, was largely left intact when Nafta was negotiated in the early 1990s.

Even with the regime, the U.S. has a favorable quota under the system and in 2017 ran a $650 million trade surplus with Canada on dairy, according to a Brookings Institution analysis.

In a last-ditch effort to get a Nafta deal last May, before steel and aluminum tariffs came into force, Mr. Trudeau offered to open up its dairy market under terms available under the original Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, according to people familiar with the situation. The U.S. ultimately rejected the Canadian pitch to find a quick resolution to Nafta talks.

--William Mauldin in Washington and Santiago Pérez in Mexico City contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com and Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com