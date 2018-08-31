U.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement -- 3rd Update

By Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington and Paul Vieira in Ottawa

The U.S. and Canada failed to meet a Trump administration Friday deadline for reaching a new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, but agreed to continue talks next week rather than break off negotiations.

The Friday announcement by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer raised the possibility that President Trump may still follow through on a threat issued earlier this week to kick Canada out of the quarter-century-old pact that includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. But he said the administration wasn't yet ready to do so.

"Today the president notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico -- and Canada, if it is willing -- 90 days from now," Mr. Lighthizer said in a statement.

Mr. Lighthizer called the four days of marathon talks this week "constructive," adding that "we made progress."

The U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary trade pact Monday, and the Trump administration had then given Canada until Friday to resolve outstanding differences on a new continental trade pact. Both U.S. and Mexican officials have vowed to press on with their deal even if Canada can't resolve differences with the U.S.

The Trump administration had said it wanted to wrap up the talks this week so it can send a formal statement to Congress of its intent to reach a new agreement by Friday. That deadline reflects a U.S. law requiring a president to give lawmakers 90 days' notice before signing a trade agreement.

U.S. and Mexican officials say they want to have the deal signed by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, rather than risk agreements being reopened by his left-wing successor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But after failing to meet the Friday deadline with Canada, the Trump team signaled flexibility and that said U.S.-Canada talks could extend beyond the Friday deadline, and still be done in time for Mr. Trudeau to join Messrs. Trump and Peña Nieto for a late-November signing ceremony.

That's because, under congressional rules, the final text of an agreement doesn't need to be made public until 60 days before a signing. Some officials interpret that to mean Canada still has until the end of September to reach a final deal.

"Ideally we'll have the Canadians involved," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters Monday, after the Mexico deal was announced. "If we don't have the Canadians involved, then we will notify (Congress) that we have a bilateral agreement that Canada is welcome to join," the official added. "And we think that satisfies...the requirement of the statute."

It isn't clear what Mr. López Obrador's position would be if the signing falls to his administration. He has publicly supported the preliminary agreement between the U.S. and Mexico, and his party has agreed to pass it in the Senate, but more for pragmatic reasons than for conviction.

Mr. López Obrador's economic team is "praying" all parties will agree to a broad Nafta revamp -- and that the Trump administration will send a notice to the U.S. Congress -- sometime on Friday or Saturday, a top aide to the president-elect said. This way outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto can sign the deal before his term ends.

Mr. López Obrador wants to avoid the symbolism, politically toxic for his base, of signing a trade deal with the U.S. Mexico's left has historically opposed free-trade and Nafta. Mr. López Obrador opposed Nafta when it went into effect in 1994. And free-trade isn't part of Mr. López Obrador's economic platform.

But the top aide said that if it finally falls to Mr. López Obrador to sign the deal, pragmatism will likely prevail. The probable outcome, he said, is that he doesn't reopen the renegotiation and signs the deal as is.

Just three months away from taking office, Mr. López Obrador wants to avoid any financial turbulence or economic uncertainty that could hurt growth prospects for 2019, the aide said. He also wants to avoid a rift between the U.S.-Mexico that would turn into a big hurdle for a government with a long and challenging list of campaign promises to fulfill

Earlier Friday, the USTR said talks are ongoing, but pointed out "there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture." Mr. Trump has repeatedly complained Canadian agricultural policies unfairly limit sales of U.S. dairy products in the Canadian market, and wants wholesale changes that benefit farmers from states like Wisconsin. Mr. Trudeau has vowed to defend Canada's system.

People familiar with the talks indicate negotiations stalled over Ottawa's insistence than any revised Nafta include a dispute-resolution system in which any of the three member countries can challenge tariffs imposed by one of the others. This is a provision Canada has long considered important to protect its industry from U.S. government actions. Mr. Lighthizer has sought to remove the system, arguing that it infringes on American sovereignty, and persuaded Mexico to acquiesce to that demand.

A wild-card issue that has emerged for Canada is ensuring protection for cultural sectors, covering music, television and publications. Cultural protection is part of the current Nafta, and is meant to ensure Canada isn't overwhelmed by U.S. media.

This is viewed as crucial to the French-speaking province of Quebec -- a vote-rich region and a minority in mostly Anglophone North America -- and in cities in media centers such as Toronto and Vancouver, which the governing Liberals rely on for support. Mr. Trudeau could pay a political price if Canada agreed to water down the provision, according to political observers.

--Juan Montes in Mexico City and Joshua Zumbrun and Vivian Salama in Washington contributed to this article.

Write to Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com