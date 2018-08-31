U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Take On 'Intense Rhythm' -- 4th Update

By Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington

Marathon trade talks between the U.S. and Canada moved into what Canada's chief negotiator called "an intense rhythm," as the two sides rushed to try to strike a deal by the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke briefly to reporters Thursday afternoon during a break on the third day of the talks in Washington.

Ms. Freeland didn't elaborate on the substance of the exchange. "The atmosphere is good, and there's good will on both sides," she said. "We are making progress."

A spokesman for Ms. Freeland's U.S. counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Freeland, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday, met Thursday morning with Mr. Lighthizer and Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and son-in-law of President Trump. She met again with Mr. Lighthizer for four hours from late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

"There remains distance on key issues," a Canadian official familiar with the discussions said during a break. The official declined to say whether the Friday deadline could be met, saying "we'll take the time it takes to get a good deal for Canada."

Messrs. Kushner and Lighthizer have been in talks with Canadian negotiators for at least six hours a day, according to a person familiar with the talks. Friday remains the "anticipated date" for reaching an agreement, the person said, but the negotiators "are not going to settle simply because they set that as the deadline."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, briefed Canadian provincial leaders on the state of the talks.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told reporters in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, that "things are going well" in terms of the Nafta negotiations, after participating in the call with Mr. Trudeau. He declined to provide further details.

Mr. Couillard, who is seeking re-election this fall, has been one of the most outspoken Canadian politicians worried about how changes to Nafta could affect the province.

While his trade team was locked in talks with Canada, Mr. Trump used an interview with Bloomberg News Thursday to reiterate his longstanding criticism of the World Trade Organization. "If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," he said.

Mr. Trump and his aides have argued that the Geneva-based organization has unfairly ruled against U.S. trade policies, and his administration has moved in recent months to block the appointment of WTO court judges in protest. But despite Mr. Trump's rhetoric, there has been no sign that the administration is planning a full pullout from the institution.

The U.S. and Canadian teams are negotiating to rewrite the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which the Trump administration has deemed unfair to American commerce. Mr. Trump on Monday announced an agreement on a new trade deal with the bloc's third partner, Mexico, and said he was prepared to replace the trilateral agreement with a U.S.-Mexico accord unless Canada joined in quickly.

The Trump administration has said it would like to wrap up the talks this week so it can send a formal statement to Congress of its intent to reach a new agreement by Friday. That deadline reflects a U.S. law requiring a president to give lawmakers 90 days' notice before signing a trade agreement. U.S. and Mexican officials say they want to have the deal signed by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, rather than risk agreements being reopened by his left-wing successor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

A main focus of the U.S.-Canada talks is Ottawa's insistence that any revised Nafta maintain special courts where any of the three member countries can challenge tariffs imposed by one of the others -- a provision Canada has long considered important to protect its industry from U.S. government actions. Mr. Lighthizer has sought to remove that provision, arguing that it infringes on American sovereignty, and persuaded Mexico to acquiesce to that demand.

The U.S. and Canada are also haggling over Canadian policies protecting the dairy industry. Mr. Trump has repeatedly complained that those policies unfairly limit sales of U.S. dairy products in the Canadian market.

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com and Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com