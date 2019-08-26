U.S. Chamber Issues Statement on Decision in Oklahoma Opioid Trial

Lisa A. Rickard, president of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform (ILR) made the following statement about the decision in the Oklahoma opioid trial:

“Today’s decision is based on questionable legal claims from an ill-conceived lawsuit that will do little to solve Oklahoma’s opioid crisis.”

“Oklahoma’s case hinged on the specious legal claim of public nuisance meant to address property disputes, not large-scale policy issues.”

“No one denies the magnitude of the opioid problem in Oklahoma, but letting private lawyers distort the scarcely-used public nuisance theory in hopes of getting a massive settlement isn’t the solution.”

“Oklahoma’s appellate courts must correct this decision. If not, almost any industry could be the target of large-scale litigation.”

