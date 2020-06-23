U.S. Chamber opposes U.S. plans to re-impose tariffs on aluminum from Canada

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday said it firmly opposed reported plans by the Trump administration to re-impose 10% tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, warning that Canada would likely retaliate against U.S. exports.

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neil Herrington, senior vice president for the Americas at the Chamber, said re-imposing the tariffs would hurt U.S. manufacturers who use aluminum as an input, and was the "wrong way" to mark the entry-into-force of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on July 1.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)