Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., China Agree to Resume Trade Negotiations -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 01:20am EDT

By Bob Davis, William Mauldin and Lingling Wei

OSAKA, Japan--President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to resume trade talks and the U.S. agreed to halt additional tariffs on Chinese goods for now, the Chinese side said, breaking an impasse that has been looming over the global economy.

Mr. Trump said after meeting Mr. Xi for about 80 minutes that trade talks with China are "right back on track."

"We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China. Excellent, I would say excellent," Mr. Trump said.

The U.S. had threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion in Chinese goods, meaning virtually all Chinese exports to the U.S. would be subject to tariffs.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the U.S. agreed not to impose additional tariffs on Chinese products. The two sides agreed to restart trade talks on the basis of "equality and mutual respect," Xinhua said.

It wasn't immediately known what concessions the Chinese side might have made in exchange for the U.S. putting off the additional tariffs.

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Trump said he would discuss American actions toward Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. at the meeting.

So far, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in imports from China in the trade conflict, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

"We want to do some things that will even it up with respect to trade," said Mr. Trump at the start of the meeting with Mr. Xi. The U.S. blames Beijing for a host of economic practices that it says hurt American companies.

Mr. Xi said at the start of the meeting that the U.S. and China "benefit from cooperation and lose from a confrontation."

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Trump said during a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he had already met Mr. Xi Friday night at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka. "A lot was accomplished actually last night," Mr. Trump said.

Chinese officials have said reversing the blacklisting of Huawei is their top priority in trade negotiations. But the U.S. has been reluctant to mix what is seen as a national-security issue--whether Huawei equipment can be used for Chinese espionage--with trade matters.

One possibility, said people familiar with the administration's thinking, is that the U.S. could drop extradition proceedings against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as a part of a deal. Such a move is bound to provoke an uproar among Republican and Democratic lawmakers who advocate a stricter stance toward China. Mr. Trump ignored a question from a reporter about whether he was prepared to drop the extradition request for Ms. Meng.

At the U.S.-China meeting Saturday, Mr. Trump was flanked by Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, and Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary. The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also seated at the table with American economic and national-security officials.

The Chinese officials in attendance included Vice Premier Liu He and Beijing's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai.

Write to Bob Davis at bob.davis@wsj.com, William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Lingling Wei at lingling.wei@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aG20 leaders sidestep trade protectionism in communique
RE
03:01aJapan Abe says G20 leaders confirm need for free, fair trade
RE
03:00aJapan Abe says G20 leaders confirm need for free, fair trade
RE
02:53aRussia happy to discuss energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia - Putin
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
01:47aIMF Lagarde urges G20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers
RE
01:40aXi tells Trump he hopes U.S. treats Chinese firms fairly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump Says U.S. and China Are Inching Toward a Trade Deal -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner
3EU's Juncker says trade deal with Mercosur signals open, fair trade
4Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About