U.S.-China Disputes Growing Harder to Solve

By James T. Areddy and Chao Deng

President Donald Trump's decision to downgrade relations with Hong Kong shows how his clashes with China increasingly feature ideological differences that are harder to resolve than the trade dispute that has primarily defined the administration's approach to the relationship with its biggest rival.

The president on Friday said China's decision to impose a national security law was "absolutely smothering Hong Kong freedoms" and made it impossible for the U.S. to continue treating the city with a special status.

Along with Mr. Trump's increasing blame on Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak, such comments deviate from his efforts to frame bilateral relations around trade. Going into this year's presidential election, polls show widespread dissatisfaction in the American public over China.

Unlike changing a calculus on trade where Beijing has consistently sold more to the U.S. than the other way around, resetting the Hong Kong ties will require Mr. Trump to execute policy tied to a range of American interests there like freedoms of speech, religion and expression now thrown into doubt by Beijing's new law.

Beijing has engaged with the Trump administration on trade policy -- signing an agreement in January to spend big on imports to appease the president -- but is less likely to compromise on social policy that it says is a domestic matter. It could also be pleased with any steps toward U.S. disengagement with Hong Kong.

"On issues related to Chinese sovereignty it's going to be extremely difficult," said Susan Shirk, who heads the 21st Century China Center at University of California at San Diego.

U.S. options on Hong Kong are limited because action to cut links or hurt its local economy could backfire on a population that currently enjoys Western style freedoms, analysts said. A response should do "no additional, avoidable harm to the hard-pressed people of the city in this trying moment," according to Daniel Rosen, a partner at New York-based Rhodium Group.

Determined to end around a year of sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong that have flown in the face of President Xi Jinping's nationalistic policies, Beijing's leadership in May began a process to make Hong Kong subject to a national security law that would criminalize antigovernment activity.

The unilateral action undermines Beijing's pledges when it in 1997 regained sovereignty of the former British colony to permit it 50 years of self government, according to analysts.

President Trump on Friday announced no specific action as a result of plans to strip Hong Kong of its special status as semiautonomous from Beijing, so little may change in the immediate term for the internationalized Chinese city.

Indicating the administration won't simply start treating Hong Kong exactly as it does mainland China but instead tailor the reset, he said the U.S. will revisit agreements with Hong Kong on extradition of criminal suspects, trade in certain high-technology products and how the State Department advises travelers about the dangers they face from Chinese surveillance and punishment in the city.

Expected official U.S. actions, such as halting exports to Hong Kong of sensitive technology, appear unlikely to sway Beijing, leaving rhetorical attack against China's political system as one of Mr. Trump's few tools of action. That tack has also featured in Mr. Trump's anger at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus and influence at the World Health Organization, which the president said Friday during his remarks about Hong Kong that the U.S. intends to withdraw from.

Ms. Shirk pointed to the White House's publication this month of a new strategic "competitive approach" to the relationship with China that features strengthening American institutions and compelling Beijing to reduce threats to its interests. "What it does is lay out a kind of Cold War global competition with the perspective that China is a dangerous threat to the American way of life and American competitiveness," she said.

Carefully reading his prepared remarks Friday, Mr. Trump echoed Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates in expressing disappointment that Beijing appears intent on undercutting the city's Western-style legal system. "The rest of the world was electrified by a sense of optimism that Hong Kong was a glimpse into China's future, not that Hong Kong would grow into a reflection of China's past," he said.

Mr. Trump raised prospects of sanctioning officials from China and Hong Kong found to be "directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong's autonomy." Targeting a few Chinese officials or a section of its government is largely a diplomatic messaging measure, said Peter Harrell, a former senior State Department official now at Washington think tank, Center for a New American Security.

The U.S. also joined with Canada, Australia and the U.K. in a joint statement that China's move "lies in direct conflict with its international obligations," but Beijing blocked western efforts to debate the matter at the United Nations. In addition to criticizing that debate effort, China's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said most countries believe Hong Kong falls outside the U.N. remit.

On Hong Kong, the administration is getting little public support from the business community despite widespread concerns privately among executives that Beijing's move threatens legal foundations that global corporations depend on there.

Confidence in financial markets remains high that Hong Kong will remain globally important for trading in the immediate term, and stocks rallied Friday after Mr. Trump's remarks. "This is less drastic than people thought" was possible, said Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong shows why a wider response is required to protect U.S. national security and preserve democracy and rule of law more broadly around the world. "This is a Chinese Communist Party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values, and puts Americans at risk," he said.

China's embassy in Washington on Sunday didn't respond to a request for comment.

Until now, Mr. Trump has appeared to go out of his way to emphasize trade with China as his pre-eminent concern in the relationship and the two sides concluded after 18 months of negotiation. He said little about Hong Kong last year, even as protests there grew more violent. When Mr. Trump last November signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, he did so only after it landed on his desk veto-proof and publicly suggesting concern it could derail his efforts to sign then-ongoing efforts to complete a trade deal with Beijing.

"We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi," Mr. Trump had said before signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which won unanimous support in the Senate and approval by all but one member of the House.

--Ian Talley contributed to this article.

Write to James T. Areddy at james.areddy@wsj.com and Chao Deng at Chao.Deng@wsj.com