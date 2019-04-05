U.S., China Tout Progress, Vow to Continue Trade Talks

By Josh Zumbrun

Trade talks between Chinese and U.S. negotiators wrapped up in Washington with no clear timeline for resolution, but with both sides touting progress and vowing to continue talking via videoconference.

President Trump said Friday he didn't want to predict whether the world's two biggest economies would reach a deal, but said the meeting was a success.

"We're very well along. We've really negotiated probably the two hardest points very successfully for our country," Mr. Trump said, without providing details, before heading to California on Friday.

In a statement Friday evening, the White House said that talks had been productive but cautioned that "significant work remains, and the principals, deputy ministers, and delegation members will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues."

Even after Mr. Trump left Washington, talks continued between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Friday that the talks would continue next week via videoconference.

The Chinese negotiating team was set to return to Beijing on Friday.

The White House said that talks had been wide-ranging, including issues of U.S. intellectual property protection, the Chinese practice of requiring American companies to share their technology with Chinese partners, as well as agriculture, services, purchases and enforcement of the pact's provisions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a message to Mr. Trump on Thursday that "new substantial progress has been made," according to China's state run news agency Xinhua.

Mr. Xi said in his message that negotiators should "keep up with the spirit of mutual respect" and "conclude the negotiations on the agreement text as soon as possible."

Mr. Trump said Thursday the U.S. and China are aiming to reach a deal in the next four weeks that would provide a resolution to the talks that have now stretched for over four months. The two sides have yet to iron out the details of how to lift the punitive tariffs they have slapped on each other.

Beyond the pledge to keep talking, the timeline for a deal and a potential summit between the two presidents remains up in the air. The stakes are high, as failure to reach an accord threatens to rattle financial markets and further strain relations between the two sides.

