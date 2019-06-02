U.S., China Trade Accusations of Trying to Destabilize Asia

By Niharika Mandhana and Jeremy Page

SINGAPORE -- The U.S. and China accused each other of trying to destabilize Asia and stir up geopolitical friction at a high-profile security summit over the weekend. But they also signaled interest in keeping military tensions contained, as trade disputes between the two countries threaten the global economy.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan said the U.S. would no longer "ignore Chinese behavior" in the Indo-Pacific region, after years of complaints about Chinese island-building in disputed waters anFsead other assertive moves by Beijing.

The greatest threat to the region, he said, came from actors who were using a "toolkit of coercion" to undermine the rules-based international order -- remarks that were clearly aimed at China.

In a rare rebuttal on Sunday, his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fenghe, cast the U.S.'s military activities in the South China Sea and support for Taiwan as provocative, and described Washington as an outsider in Asia that would ultimately "leave a mess behind."

Some countries "deliberately create division and hostility, provoke confrontation, meddle with regional affairs, interfere in internal affairs of others, and frequently resort to arms," he said, in a comment directed at Washington. "Whose interests on earth do they serve and whose do they harm?"

Despite the tough words, both sides also committed to improving defense ties, including at a brief personal meeting between the two defense officials on the sidelines of the event on Friday. They also avoided some of the more extreme rhetoric that U.S. and Chinese officials have deployed in the recent past.

In some respects, Mr. Shanahan was less pointed in his comments on China's militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea than his predecessor, Jim Mattis, who said at last year's summit that Beijing's policies were in stark contrast to the U.S.'s plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The U.S. side's main aim over the weekend, according to people briefed on the plan, was to reassure allies that the U.S. was serious about implementing a new Indo-Pacific strategy for countering China, rather than just challenging Beijing publicly as it has at past Shangri-La Dialogues. But U.S. officials were also eager to show they were trying to stabilize military relations and improve communications with Beijing to prevent a flare-up that could embroil allies and partners in the region.

Beijing's goal, according to Chinese delegation members, was to push back against U.S. criticism, while preventing a downturn in military ties from further complicating a standoff with Washington that escalated dramatically last month with the collapse of trade talks, and new U.S. restrictions on the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co.

The Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, which is still evolving, seeks to more heavily involve countries that are wary of Beijing's rise, including India, Japan and Australia, to provide a more coordinated response. Mr. Shanahan said on Saturday that his department now has more resources to forge ahead with that plan, but he didn't provide significant new details.

The U.S. Defense Department did release a strategy report Saturday, timed with Mr. Shanahan's speech, that was especially direct in its characterization of China's aims in the region. "As China continues its economic and military ascendance, it seeks Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and, ultimately global pre-eminence in the long-term," the report said.

Gen. Wei sought to counter that image in his speech. He portrayed China as a responsible power that wouldn't seek hegemony. At the same time, he strongly defended China's construction of artificial islands, saying it was a legitimate response to the threat posed by regular U.S. military operations in the area.

While China wanted peace, it would defend its sovereignty and interests, he said.

Smaller countries have watched deteriorating U.S.-China ties with growing alarm in recent months. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted in an address at the start of the summit on Friday that attitudes in the U.S. and China were hardening.

"To go down the present path would be a serious mistake on both sides," he said.

He also delivered a message on behalf of countries watching the rivalry unfold: Don't make us pick sides. Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines and Singapore that have close ties to the U.S., are worried about the emergence of a world divided into rival blocs.

"We want to be friends with both sides," Mr. Lee said. "But to actively avoid taking sides actually also requires actively not being pressured to take sides."

China has been concerned that the resignation of Mr. Mattis as U.S. defense secretary in December might lead the Pentagon to take a more aggressive stance toward Beijing, especially over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Chinese delegation members said it was significant for Beijing that Mr. Shanahan didn't name China in some parts of his speech, although he was clearly referring to it. That's a formulation that Beijing often uses in its own diplomacy.

The Chinese had been expecting Mr. Shanahan to mention the South China Sea and Taiwan but were concerned about whether he would pledge specific new measures on either issue, or use especially strong language, such as defining China as an adversary.

He didn't in the end, and a few hours after his speech a senior Chinese officer at the summit lodged pro forma objections to his remarks on Taiwan and the South China Sea but didn't dwell on other parts, and welcomed Mr. Shanahan's commitment to improving military ties.

Mr. Shanahan didn't watch Gen. Wei's speech, as he was meeting with other ministers and resisted providing an assessment immediately afterwards, saying he needed more time.

--Nancy A. Youssef contributed to this article.

Write to Niharika Mandhana at niharika.mandhana@wsj.com and Jeremy Page at jeremy.page@wsj.com