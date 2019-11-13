U.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- Update

By Chao Deng and Lingling Wei in Beijing and William Mauldin in Washington

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle to locking down the limited trade deal President Trump outlined last month.

Mr. Trump has said that China has agreed to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products annually. But China is leery of putting a numerical commitment in the text of an agreement, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing wants to avoid cutting a deal that looks one-sided in Washington's favor, some of the people said, and also wants to have a way out should trade tensions escalate again.

"We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again," said one Chinese official.

The dispute over farm purchases is one of several issues that have delayed completion of the limited trade accord announced by Mr. Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Oct. 11. Both sides are also at odds over when -- and by how much -- the U.S. would agree to lift tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing's core demand that's linked to its offers on other issues.

Chinese officials have also resisted U.S. demands for a strong enforcement mechanism for the deal and curbs on the forced transfer of technology for companies seeking to do business in China -- all of top importance to the business community -- according to a person familiar with the talks.

The U.S. trade representative's office, which is leading U.S. negotiations, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Mr. Trump said talks were progressing. "We'll see what happens, but it's moving along rapidly, " Mr. Trump said. A day earlier, the president said that he was prepared to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports substantially if the two sides fail to reach an accord.

Some former U.S. trade officials and people briefed on the talks in Washington worry that China risks overreaching at a time when an agreement appeared to be close.

Leading business groups have been hopeful for a deal in which the Trump administration would drop plans to impose new tariffs on consumer goods set for Dec. 15 and roll back of 15% levies imposed on other imports that went into effect Sept. 1. American importers shoulder the direct burden of tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry hasn't disclosed any agricultural commitments, and a ministry spokesman stated last week that the U.S. had agreed to eliminate some existing tariffs as a part of the phase one deal. The tariff-elimination comments infuriated trade hawks in Washington and drew a rebuke from Mr. Trump.

Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, is unwilling to roll back existing tariffs on Chinese imports, including widely criticized levies on consumer items, unless Beijing shows more flexibility on Washington's demands, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

On the Chinese side, officials are doing "exactly what you would expect them to do" by holding off on making commitments to Mr. Lighthizer until they are sure the Trump administration will eliminate existing tariffs in phase one, said a former senior U.S. trade official who has negotiated with Beijing.

After his Oct. 11 meeting with Mr. Liu, Mr. Trump said the two sides had an agreement in principle for phase one deal in which China would purchase $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products.

Mr. Trump has recently said that he hoped the phase one agreement could be signed in Iowa. Iowa and other Largely Republican farm states have suffered as China retaliated against Mr. Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports with decreased purchases of soybeans and other commodities.

Besides the farm purchases, U.S. officials said they also expect China to sign on to rules to prevent currency manipulation, commit to rules to safeguard companies' intellectual property and open up its financial markets in the first phase.

U.S. firms that operate overseas are worried that limited market openings in banking or other areas won't mean much if Beijing doesn't commit to rules that allow freer flow of data and prevent the handover of technology when entering the Chinese market.

Business groups are hoping more structural reforms will be addressed if the two countries negotiate a phase two or phase three deal.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is eager to gain as many commitments as possible from China in phase one, partly as insurance in case the countries struggle to reach future agreements.

"We will only accept a deal if it's good for the United States and our workers and our great companies, because we've been hit very hard," Mr. Trump said in a speech yesterday at the Economic Club of New York.

